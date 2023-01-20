South Hams District Council's Executive Member for Commercial Strategy, Cllr Hilary Bastone, said: "Regretfully we were not successful in this round of funding for the Levelling Up Fund, to create a new slip road and roundabout off the eastbound A38 for Lee Mill. “We feel that the bid submitted in partnership with Devon County Council was strong, but there was a huge amount of competition for this funding. We were unfortunate to not receive funding this time, but will consider future funding bids if they are viable and competitive.”