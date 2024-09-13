Totnes area eco-homeowners and renovators will again provide sustainable inspiration, welcoming their neighbours see and learn from their achievements
The eco-homeowners, builders and renovators of the Totnes and Dartington area are once again throwing open their doors during Transition Town Totnes’ annual Open Eco Homes Weekend October 4-6.
The event offers a unique opportunity to see and learn from the remarkable progress some of our neighbours have achieved in reducing their energy and water consumption, harnessing renewable energy sources, minimising the environmental impact of building materials, and fostering biodiversity.
The owners of 21 exceptional properties are generously participating in this weekend event, showcasing the very best in sustainable living and eco-friendly homes in our community.
Highlights include: New-build eco-homes. From cutting-edge airtightness and heat pump technology to natural building techniques, you'll get a close-up look at the latest in sustainable new construction
Home improvement insights. Discover practical examples of how we can make our existing homes more energy efficient and eco-friendly. Learn about insulation, heat pumps, solar PV and battery systems, and more
Meet your eco-pioneer neighbours. Engage with passionate homeowners who have fully embraced eco-friendly solutions in their daily lives. They'll share their experiences, challenges, and successes, providing valuable insights for your own journey towards sustainability
Informative talks and Q&As. Delving into and demystifying the building process, the choice of materials, and the reasoning behind specific eco-friendly features
Robin de Carteret, Open Eco Homes Coordinator, shares his inspiration for the event: "My wife and I were so inspired by previous Open Eco Homes visits that we spent four years building our own Passivhaus Plus home. Now we too are opening our doors to share what we’ve gained and learnt."
Guy Erlacher-Downing, Coordinator, Transition Town Totnes, says:
“Meeting eco-builders greatly supported and influenced the decisions we made on our low-impact build. We’re very excited to now also share our own experiences and wisdom.”
Transition Town Totnes is a community-led charity that exists to strengthen the local economy, reduce our environmental impact, and build our resilience as we adapt to a changing climate.