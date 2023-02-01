South Hams District Council have announced an opportunity to take over a cafe business in Totnes.
The cafe, which was formerly Follies Café, has historically provided a café and catering services to Follaton House in Totnes.
The council said: “We have an exciting opportunity to take on a café business at Follaton House in Totnes. We’re inviting expressions of interest for a lease of the café and/or catering facilities. Informal proposals should be submitted to us by 25 February.
“Follaton House is a Grade 2 listed building conveniently located in a beautiful setting just outside of Totnes. The site is home to a variety of uses including office space with a range of occupiers, a conference facility, a wedding ceremony venue and an arboretum.”
Key features of the establishment include a food preparation area; adjacent seating area for circa 20 covers; upstairs accommodation (which is currently configured as two training rooms); toilet provision on both the ground and first floor and a small outside seating area.
The existing equipment found within the food preparation area may also be available by separate negotiation, which includes: an electric Range cooker; a Grill, a 4 Burner and Oven; a microwave; a table Top Fryer; an electric Bain Marie; a toaster; a dishwasher; a fridge; a freezer; a chest freezer and a cooler.
The availability of the building could be an exciting new venture for those wanting to get into the cafe or catering industry. Interested parties will be able to visit the facility by appointment only and are then invited to submit their informal proposals.
The council said: “After submission, parties may be invited to discuss their proposals in more detail.
“The terms of any lease will be subject to negotiation and interested parties should make clear their requirements as part of their proposal.
“Full details of the company, including financial information, relevant experience, examples of operational expertise and a list of other sites in the company’s portfolio should be included as key points.”
Find out more at: https://bit.ly/3Dp3Dt1