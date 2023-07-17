A Kingsbridge dental practice is raising funds this month for early detection for lung cancer.
Last November the Practice Manager of Absolute Dental Rosalind Beare lost my daughter Rhiannon after a seven week diagnosis.
Rosalind said: ‘’Rhiannon had a mild cough during last summer which GP's diagnosed as seasonal asthma.
‘’Finally in September she was admitted to hospital with pneumonia and tests to have the diagnosis of stage four lung cancer in mid-September.
‘’Cancer was the last thing on anyone’s mind as she appeared fit and healthy playing sport until this time.’’
Rhiannon has left a mother Ros, brother Deiniol, husband Pete and two young sons devastated.
Absolute Dental are sponsoring a fund raising event on the Quay where we will be Paddle boarding on the Estuary on Saturday July 29 at 2pm.
Rhiannon loved paddle boarding whenever she was in Devon.
Lung cancer kills more young women under 40 years old than breast and ovarian cancer combined.
World Lung Cancer Day is on August 1 which ironically would have been Rhiannon’s birthday. It’s happening on the Quay at 2pm on Saturday July 29. £30.00 for a paddleboard, life jacket and Absolute Dental Hat Join them on the Quay on your own paddle board. All donations gratefully received.
Make a donation to the Roy Castle foundation, the details are linked below: www.justgiving.com/page/rosalind-beare-1687523027412