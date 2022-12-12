“It is them (the children) who grow up thinking that it is normal to have this wall, that it is normal to have a checkpoint, that it is normal not to be able to go to Jerusalem which is nine kilometres from Aida refugee camp and if they want to return, whether Muslim or Christian, it is up to the Israelis whether they get a permit or not.” “Even when we toured in France, in the United States there were Zionist groups writing to every place not to allow us to perform because we are terrorists by nature. “If these children are not allowed to dance, not allowed to do theatre, not allowed to present their films, not allowed to tell their stories, what do the Israelis want us to do? Go and explode ourselves?