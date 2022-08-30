Patrick the Pony visits newspaper offices
+ 1
(View All)
Reporter Richard Harding with Patrick
Subscribe newsletter
We had an unusual visitor to our Kingsbridge newsroom on Tuesday (August 30) in the form of miniature pony called Patrick.
Four year old Patrick is a therapy pony and recovery mascot supporting mental health and wellbeing in Devon and is owned by Kirk Petrakis.
Manager of the Devon Recovery Learning Community Caroline Nicholson said: “If you would like to meet Patrick, he usually visits the Mental Health Recovery Library and Drop-In on the last Tuesday of the month at some point between 1.30pm and 4.30pm at Tumbly Hill.”
Patrick has become a bit of a celebrity and has featured recently in the Washington Post and on German TV.
Caroline continued: “Patrick shows how wonderful the connection is we have with animals and how they can help with mental health and wellbeing. It’s part of a free and open-access service run by the NHS.
Patrick has a Facebook Page which is The Adventures of Patrick the Pony and you can e-mail him via [email protected]
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |