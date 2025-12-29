A makeover has transformed a patch of wasteland alongside Lee Mill Hospital.
The specialist teams in the 12-bed, low-secure mental health unit offer personalised care and treatment to men experiencing complex, long-standing mental health problems.
Over a three-month period, the Occupational Therapy Team worked with patients to create the new wellbeing garden.
It includes fruit and vegetable patches, a bird feeding station and wildlife area.
A new door was also fitted so it can be accessed directly from the occupational therapy area.
It means patients can spend more time outside in a secure area, away from the ward.
It was funded through a charity challenge by former Plymouth Argyle player and physiotherapist Paul Maxwell.
To mark turning 50 years old, he ran a half marathon, every weekend for a whole year.
His goal was to help improve his own mental health as well as raising money to enhance facilities for patients and staff at Livewell Southwest and Devon Mind.
More than £11000 was shared between the two organisations.
When Paul returned to see how the donation was used, he said: “To see the transformation is mind blowing. To have the things involved like growing plants and produce, as well as planting trees that will be around for a long time, it’s a nice feeling.
“I am so pleased staff and patients will really benefit from this space.”
Occupational therapy is one of the key areas for their recovery and gardening is recognised as offering a powerful sense of calm and purpose.
The simple act of planting, watering, and watching things grow can help reduce stress and anxiety, while connecting with nature can lift mood and improve overall wellbeing. Gardening also encourages gentle physical activity, which supports better sleep and health, and it can be a great way to connect with other people.
Lead Occupational Therapist Chelsea McNabb said: “The benefits of this garden are invaluable. It gives patients access to a peaceful space even if they don’t have any approved leave to spend time away from unit.
“It gives space for staff and patients to have a moment of peace and fresh air. It is a reset. It is also an environment that horticulture can play a part in a patient’s recovery and learning.
“The garden provides nutritious food, beautiful sounds, wonderful scents and a space to decompress.”
Physical and functional assessment sessions are now carried in the garden and the produce grown is used in the hospital kitchen.
Technical Instructor, Julie Sacker said: “It is making a huge difference to everyone on the unit.
“Men who have never been interested in gardening are now really enthusiastic about it.
“It gives them a purpose and a break from whatever may be going on in their lives.
Deputy Chief Executive Geoff Baines said: “Paul’s achievement in running a half marathon every weekend for a year was remarkable.
“He has done so much to get people talking about mental health whilst raising an incredible amount of money.
“His commitment to helping other people and their health and wellbeing is really impressive.
“Congratulations to Paul and all his supporters. Keep up the good work!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.