Town councillors will be in Totnes Market Square every Friday in August to answer resident’s questions on their ‘community conversation’ survey.
Starting today, August 4, they will be there to help people who need assistance in completing the survey, from 10am to 2pm.
Totnes Town Council is currently inviting residents and business owners to have their say on priorities for the town through the survey.
The results will help identify the priorities for the town ahead of writing the Town Council’s Strategic Plan for 2024-30 and setting the budget for the next year.
Paper copies of the survey will be delivered to all households in the town in August via Royal Mail. Additional paper copies can be picked up at Totnes Town Council’s offices at 5 Ramparts Walk, behind St Mary’s Church. The survey can also be completed online at www.totnestowncouncil.gov.uk/community-conversation/
Totnes Mayor Cllr Emily Price said: “Your views really are important and will help shape what we do as a town council over the coming years. If you think supporting our local community groups is important, let us know. If you want to see more support for sports or the arts, let us know.
“Tell us what is important to you as a resident or business in Totnes.
“We’ve put into place lots of ways to complete the survey so everyone can have a chance to have their voice heard. It’s quick and simple to go online and fill in the survey.
“You can complete a paper survey and return it to our town council office or come and have a chat with me or one of our other councillors in the Market Square on Fridays throughout August.”
Residents have until September 6 to complete the surveys.