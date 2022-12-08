Town councillors have been discussing whether a park and ride bus service could be provided at Bonfire Hill Car Park during the 2023 tourist period
Tally Ho were approached and responded that due to lack of staff and vehicles only the six-week height of summer period could be accommodated.
District Council Leader Judy Pearce suggested the District could consider providing the bus but would wish to take on the running of the car park as well. Cllr Mike Fice felt town council should approach Devon County and South Hams District councils with this suggestion.
The eight weeks would run from July 8 to September 3. One bus would be used but it was larger than previous ones used so it could carry more passengers. The car park turning area may need to be expanded to accommodate. The service would run between 10am and 7pm with an hour break between 1am and 2pm. Tally Ho currently charged £1.35 single with £2.00 return on the service bus. The company is getting a contactless ticket machine within the bus. They had advised they could not provide any longer due to shortage of drivers and vehicles. The company said there aren’t enough drivers in the Kingsbridge area to extend the service but if more were found they would look at it. The proposed route for the park and ride would follow the 164 into town but go back straight up Onslow Road.