British Solar Renewables (BSR Energy) has launched a public consultation on its proposal for a solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) development on land at Stretchford Farm in the South Hams.
The company say the delivery of renewable energy and battery storage schemes, such as this, will help to deliver a secure and stable supply of clean energy, helping to meet important Net Zero goals. National Grid forecast that up to 31GW of total storage could be needed by 2030, increasing to 72GW by 2050.
The UK has just over 7GW of storage currently operational or under construction, demonstrating a clear requirement for the acceleration of battery storage development across the UK (Figures from National Grid’s Future
Given the ongoing cost of living crisis, renewable energy also serves to secure the UK’s energy security and reduce energy bills over time.
They say it’s a significant opportunity for energy production and storage in South Hams, which ensures a secure and stable supply of electricity to help meet the Government’s target of Net Zero by 2050.
Support existing biodiversity to thrive on the site, allowing for plants to continue to grow and animals to still pass through the site.
They plan to improve the condition of existing habitats and creation of new habitats to enhance biodiversity on site.
The public consultation period is running until Sunday November 17 and provides the local community with an opportunity to provide any feedback regarding the proposal.
James O’Connor, Project Manager at BSR Energy, said:
“We are thrilled to be bringing forward our proposal for a new solar and battery storage development in South Hams. The provision of solar energy is important to move toward meeting Net Zero goals, and battery storage systems are an integral part of the hardware required to make this work. These systems allow for any excess of cheaper power to be stored for later use and not wasted. This power is then exported during times of higher demand, ensuring less efficient generation isn’t needed to meet grid requirements
We are looking forward to speaking with the community throughout our public consultation and are committed to considering all the feedback received ahead of submitting a planning application to South Hams District Council for consideration.”
The consultation will run until Sunday November 17, with an in person drop-in event taking place on Monday November 11 between 4pm and 8pm at Buckfastleigh Town Hall.
There are a number of ways to provide your views: online via the survey, via the ‘Contact us’ form on the website, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 0800 058 4846 (freephone).
You can visit the website at: www.bsrstretchford.co.uk
We contacted Staverton Parish Council who released this statement:
‘The Parish Council has received information about it, and a few suggestions have been fed back about certain aspects, but it is much too early to give a Council view.
‘Council will not debate this proposal until a formal planning application is made and South Hams statutorily consult the PC.’