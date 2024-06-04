A multi-award winning hardy plant nursery has recently relocated from North Yorkshire to the South Hams.
Hare Spring Cottage Plants exhibit at all the major horticultural events throughout the UK including RHS Chelsea Flower Show and have won many gold medals for their garden designs.
As well as being holders of three National Plant Collections, Camassia, Sidalcea & Uvularia, they grow a wide range of hardy perennials.
Although not open to the public on a regular basis they will be hosting a handful of Nursery Open Weekends throughout the year, the first of which is on Saturday June 8 and Sunday June 9.
Funds raised for charity by the sale of home-baked cakes & refreshments.
Stella and Malcolm Exley will welcome visitors to their working family nursery.
They have a vintage wooden cart by their old red telephone box with a range of seasonal hardy perennials and an honesty box.