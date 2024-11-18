There will be a Christmas Craft Market on Saturday November 23 between 10am and 2pm at the Community Hall, Stray Park in Yealmpton.
It will feature a range of Christmas gift ideas from local crafters, a tombola, Christmas-themed Cafe, a raffle, candy floss and lucky dip. Entrance is free.
Modbury Christmas lights will be switched on at 6pm on Friday November 29 in the High Street.
You are invited to enjoy the festive atmosphere.
There will be a pipe band, carol singing, a lantern parade, a Father Christmas grotto, Christmas Royalty, late night shopping and refreshments.
Finally, Tuesday Fair Share is held on Tuesdays at Palstone Rec Pavilion between 2.30pm and 4pm.
There are affordable groceries and household products for South Brent residents.