A Plymouth MP with Cornish roots is urging residents west of the Tamar to jump on board with a devolution deal which embraces both counties.
Fred Thomas, MP for Plymouth Moor View, says supporting Cornwall a separate authority is “rejecting opportunity for Cornish people”.
The Labour MP believes his grandfather Professor Charles Thomas, a founding member of Cornish nationalist party Mebyon Kernow and a deputy lieutenant of Cornwall who created the Institute of Cornish Studies at Exeter University, would be “turning in his grave” by Cornwall’s desire to go it alone.
Councils in Devon, including Torbay and Plymouth, have called for a combined south west strategic authority which includes Cornwall, covering 1.8 million people.
Such strategic authorities, run by elected mayors, are favoured in the government’s white paper on devolution. Cornwall has fewer than 600,000 residents.
But the Conservative-run Cornwall Council doesn’t want to join with Devon, saying in the past that its geographical position, distinct identity and national minority status should mean it is separate body.
A Cornwall-only devolution deal is supported by members of the county’s business community in a survey run by Cornwall Chamber of Commerce.
But Mr Thomas believes Cornwall should be part of any broader devolution deal.
He said the county could potentially miss out on “all the new money, house building, job creation and devolved powers” coming from Westminster if people put Cornish separateness above growth, opportunity and development.
He continued: “We always say we don’t get our fair share in our corner of the world; that we aren’t listened to by government. This is the opportunity to change that and if Cornwall says “no thank you” then there isn’t a leg to stand on in the future.”
Mr Thomas said many people in Plymouth, who like him, come from Cornish families.
He said his grandfather, although not interested in politics, had Cornwall’s best interests at heart and would be “utterly devastated” that Cornwall might miss out.
“I could go down to Gwithian right now and I guarantee you my grandfather would be turning in his grave. So, I urge my friends and colleagues across Cornwall to think about taking this opportunity.”
Leader of Plymouth City Council Tudor Evans (Lab Ham) said Cornwall and Devon already work together on issues such as crime and defence, and would secure a seat “at the top table” if they join forces and speak with one voice.
The government wants to move powers out of Whitehall so local people are more involved in decision making. Twelve areas already are already devolved from many central government structures, with elected mayors including London, Greater Manchester, the West and East Midlands and South Yorkshire.
As of January 2024, the percentage of the English population covered by a devolution deal was 60 per cent.