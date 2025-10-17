Plymouth is looking forward to another busy year of cruise passenger visits as it looks ahead to 2026.
On April 21 it welcomes Ambassador Cruise Line Cruises vessel Ambition between 8am and 7pm.
April 29 means Seabourn Cruises Cruises Seabourn Ovation between 9am and 6pm.
May 10 is Artania between 8am and 5pm and on May 26 Ambition returns between 8am and 6pm.
On June 2, Douglas Mawson will be here but the times of arrival and departure aren’t yet available.
Ambition is back for a third visit on September 10 between 8am and 6pm and on September 24 it’s Amadea between 8am and 2pm.
