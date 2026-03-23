A new Health Research, Education, Enterprise and Innovation Zone is rapidly taking shape in the north of Plymouth, as University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust (UHP) expands its presence at Plymouth Science Park (PSP).
This development follows last year’s Memorandum of Understanding between UHP, the University of Plymouth, PSP and Plymouth City Council, which set out a shared ambition to create a vibrant hub for health innovation centred around the Derriford Hospital and Science Park estates.
Since the agreement was signed, UHP’s Research and Development team has taken up residency at PSP, joining colleagues from Digital and Innovation.
Now, the Trust’s Department of Professional Healthcare Education has moved into its new permanent home on the campus.
The new facilities offer a modern, purpose-built learning environment equipped with specialist training technology, simulation equipment and enhanced audio-visual systems.
These improvements mean more high-quality, in-person training can now be delivered on-site—just a short walk from Derriford Hospital—making it easier and more convenient for staff across the Trust to access specialist learning and development opportunities.
“Bringing our education, research, digital and innovation teams together on the PSP campus is a key step toward our ambition of becoming a research‑led University Hospital Trust,” said John Stephens, Director of Estates and Facilities.
“Co-locating these teams with partners from the University, PSP and industry creates the right environment for collaboration, knowledge exchange and the development of ideas that improve patient care.
“This move will accelerate health technology and innovation in the city by bringing clinicians, educators, researchers and innovators closer together, helping us turn new ideas into practical solutions for the NHS more quickly.
“It also enhances education and training for our staff, providing modern facilities close to the hospital where colleagues can access high-quality professional development.
“This long-term strategic partnership, and the relocation of our Education, Research and Digital teams to the Science Park, marks an important early milestone in building a thriving centre for health innovation in Plymouth.”
Councillor Tudor Evans, Leader of Plymouth City Council, said: “Having opened Plymouth Science Park 30 years ago, it’s incredibly exciting to finally harness its close proximity to University Hospitals Plymouth.
“By bringing education, research and enterprise together under one roof, we’re unlocking powerful new opportunities for collaboration, innovation and economic growth.
“It’s inspiring to see partners across the city investing boldly in Plymouth’s future - helping to ensure our community remains a vibrant hub where ideas flourish, talent thrives and world‑changing innovation takes shape.”
Dave Hockton, Chief Executive Officer for PSP, adds: “Thanks to our joint collaboration and these recent moves by UHP teams, PSP now feels like a vibrant and energetic Science Park and back to occupation levels above pre-covid operation. Research and Development and Teaching and Learning in the Health and Health technology sectors aligns perfectly with PSP’s recently revised ‘Innovation starts here’ strategy.
“We look forward to working closely with UHP on the above and future initiatives for the benefit of Plymouth’s Health sector.”
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