Police are appealing for dash cam footage and information following a collision yesterday (Sunday) at Plymstock in which a child pedestrian sadly died.
The incident took place at 11.10am near to the Plymstock Albion Oaks Rugby Club on Wembury Road.
A seven-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by land ambulance. Police were later informed that he had sadly died. His next of kin have been informed.
A 55-year-old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He remains in police custody at this time.
The road was closed and officers from the Roads Policing Team carried out investigations at the scene.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and has dash cam footage or any information which may assist police enquiries is asked to report it online here https://forms.devon-cornwall.police.uk/form/e31544a6-181c-4241-9ac1-780179a94f26/start quoting log 331 of 19 February.