Ivybridge Police have issued a warning to young people taking part in anti-social behaviour in the town.
Writing on their Facebook page they said: “We have been informed of three separate incidents (on September 3) of a group of boys, early teens causing problems in and outside of the Co-op, Poundland and St Luke’s charity shops.
The boys were using awful language, making obscene actions in the shops and upsetting the staff and customers.
We are aware of this group and are currently in contact with the college obtaining names and addresses.
Expect visits to be made and an escalation of our ASB (anti-social behaviour) process.”
If you need to report anything to the police call 999 (emergency), 101 (non-emergency) or visit their website.
The police station is at Leonards Road in Ivybridge.