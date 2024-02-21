Police officers in Totnes have made a £450 donation to a local food bank. The money is going to help fund a new fridge freezer to enable the non-profit group to store more essential fresh items.
Stepping Stones Totnes provide a range of pantry items, toiletries and household cleaning products to those in need as either a one-off emergency parcel or over longer periods of time.
Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Jason Vasey said: “We are so pleased to be able to support this wonderful cause. The money for the fridge freezer was drawn from the Force’s Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) fund, which is a collection of money seized from criminal activity and money made from the police selling criminal assets at auction.
“It’s great that money from illegal activity can be used for good through us reinvesting funds into local projects like Stepping Stones Totnes, who use the money to make a difference in the community.
“The volunteers are a fantastic bunch of people, and they have such a positive impact. The team really go above and beyond to help make sure the people in our community receive the every-day essentials they need and we’re glad to be able to support their mission.”
Kit Stevens, one of Stepping Stones’ directors and manager, said: “I’d like to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to PCSO Vasey, the local neighbourhood officers, and also to the congregation of St Mary’s Church and Totnes for all their support.
“Together you have bought us a great piece of kit that will mean we can offer more to our clients. We can now give away more fresh food and also frozen meals that are cooked here in our kitchen at St John’s. You are helping us to expand our services at a much-needed time in the Totnes TQ9 area. Brilliant!”
In 2023, Devon & Cornwall Police gave nearly £6,700 from the POCA fund to local projects, groups and charities located in South Devon to provide support for their work in local communities and neighbourhoods.
Police in South Devon are pleased to continue funding more worthwhile causes in communities.