Police inform family after body found in Buckfastleigh
Tuesday 23rd August 2022 9:03 am
(Devon and Cornwall Police )
The search for a missing man has resulted in a sad ending.
The body of a man was found in Buckfastleigh on Sunday August 21.
His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
Formal identification is due to take place.
The family of Kenneth Hinkley, 65, from Newton Abbot, who was reported missing on Friday August 19, have been made aware.
