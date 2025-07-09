Police carried out a raid in Ivybridge this morning (July 9).
Officers executed a Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant at a property in Ivybridge this morning.
A quantity suspected Class A and B drugs were located and seized by officers.
A 54-year-old woman from Ivybridge has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, possession of a Class A drug and possession of ammunition.
She has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
If you have any information that could help with the investigation call 101 quoting reference number 50250175644.
