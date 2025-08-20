TAVISTOCK’s local police sergeant has sought to allay any fears over the continued police presence in Ford Street.
Sgt Tom Ottley said there was “no immediate risk to the safety of the wider public” over an incident at an address in the street.
Police vehicles have been seen parked outside an address in the street all weekend and were still there on Monday.
Sgt Ottley said: “I write to you as the Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant as I am aware of public concern around police presence in Ford Street, Tavistock over the weekend.
“This relates to an isolated incident being investigated by Avon and Somerset Police, whereby Devon and Cornwall Police assisted with enquiries at an address in Tavistock... it has been assessed that there is no immediate risk to the safety of the wider public.”
He added: “In relation to releasing further information around the circumstances, I feel it is important to explain that whilst there is an active investigation ongoing.
“Police cannot release certain details due to the risk of jeopardising any criminal investigation and the privacy of both a victim and the accused.
“Tavistock Police work hard to build trust and communicate openly with our public wherever possible and we ask for your understanding in this matter.I would ask that if you have information that you feel may be of assistance to the police in relation to this or indeed any other matter then refrain from speculating and posting material on social media.
“Instead information can be passed on our website Report | Devon & Cornwall Police, or alternatively via Crimestoppers https://crimestoppers-uk.org.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.