On top of Totnes Police’s recent proactive and robust policing activity, they continue with their commitment to remain visible and approachable within the community.
PCSO’s Kirsty Meakin and Russ Broadhurst revisited a community group that they have supported for over a decade.
The topic of conversation was scam prevention advice.
It empowered the attendees to be confident in ending calls if they feel suspicious or if they are being asked for money or bank details.
Don’t let scammers scam you, any reputable company will not be offended if you wish to end the call and confirm the number they are calling from.
Keep an eye out for posts advertising more dates for community Police surgeries.
More information can be found at: