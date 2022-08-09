Police thank public for their assistance in missing persons case
Tuesday 9th August 2022 8:43 am
Alyssa Lewis missing in Plymouth (Devon and Cornwall Police )
Missing person Alyssa Lewis was located safe and well by police officers in Plymouth on Monday 8 August.
12 year old Alyssa Lewis was reported missing Sunday August 7 in the Devonport area of Plymouth.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with this enquiry.”
