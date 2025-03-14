Kingsbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team is warning the public after receiving reports of rogue traders offering to carry out work that is either unnecessary or vastly overpriced.
In a statement, the team said: “We strongly advise against agreeing to work offered by unsolicited doorstep callers, as the risks are high. If you need work done in your home or garden, take your time get three quotes from reputable businesses you trust and make your decision at your own pace.
“If you are concerned someone is at risk, always call the police. If you suspect rogue traders are operating in your area, report it. If someone knocks on your door and you’re unsure, don’t open it. If a company claims to be working with the local council, contact the council directly to verify this.
“If you see cold callers in the area, have concerns, or have any information, please phone 101. If possible, note down any descriptions and vehicle registrations.”
They added: “We appeal to the community to remain vigilant. Please look out for older neighbours who may be more vulnerable to these unscrupulous individuals.”
Call 999 if a crime is taking place.