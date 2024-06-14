Rebecca Smith - Conservative
Plymouth-born Rebecca Smith has been a Plymouth City Councillor since 2018.
“I was born, raised, live and work here,” she says.
She leads the Commission on Violence against Women and Girls and has worked on projects with Sir Gary Streeter.
She graduated from the University of Southampton with a degree in Modern History and Politics, and worked in Brussels before joining Plymouth City Council’s Homelessness team and on to London where she worked in both political and not-for-profit sectors.
Ms Smith worked on criminal justice as part of the Shadow Justice team in the run up to the 2010 election.
Sarah Allen - Labour
Sarah Allen is a councillor for Plymouth City Council’s Peverell ward. She works for an education union and is chair of the council’s Audit and Governance Committee.
She has two children.
“I have lived in the South Hams and I know its communities well. I also know that 14 years of the Conservatives have left their mark on our corner of Devon. It’s time for change,” she said. The Labour Party is led by Sir Keir Starmer and his Deputy is Angela Rayner.
Julian Brazil - Liberal Democrat party
Julian Brazil is the Leader of South Hams District Council and used to head the party at Devon County Council where he remains a councillor.
He lists his priorities as education, the NHS, the environment, housing, South West Water and potholes! He is a former science teacher and says: “In these troubled times we need to come together. We have more in common than that which divides us.” The party leader is Ed Davey, and the Lib Dems had a taste of government between 2010 and 2015 as junior partners in coalition with the Conservatives.
Stephen Horner - Reform UK
Stephen Horner was born on Plymouth and trained as a Merchant Navy radio officer.
He served in the RAF in the UK and overseas as a regular as well as the Royal Navy Auxillary Service as a volunteer.
He worked around the world for technology companies.
Stephen is married with two grown up children, two grown up step children and many grandchildren.
Reform UK’s leader is Nigel Farage who has previously led the Brexit Party and UKIP.
“I know, like me, you have been utterly let down by the Westminster Labour/Lib Dem/ Tory Legacy Parties. It is time for actual change and it is time for Reform! Let’s get Britain Working!”
Lauren McLay - Green Party
Lauren McLay is a Plymouth City Councillor for Plympton Chaddlewood.
She is proud of her work fixing potholes and drain covers, demanding improvements on grass-cutting schedules and supporting the community to get five new benches installed.
She has maintained and expanded the subway art with local schools and raised funds for a new defibrillator. She has also taken part in ‘Meet Your Councillor Surgeries.
The Green Party was founded in 1990 and its Co-Leaders are Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsey.
Ben Davy - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Ben Davy describes himself as a ‘husband, father, NHS mental health practitioner, Unison member allotmenteer and bowls player’.
He is a resident of the South West Devon constituency.
The TUSC argues that working-class people should not pay for a crisis that they did not cause.
They want to show that there is a clear left-wing alternative to policies of public sector cuts, privatisation, pay restraint, militarism and environmental degradation.
Ben is one of forty candidates the TUSC has standing in the general election.
Darryl Ingram - Heritage Party
Darryl Ingram is the candidate for the Heritage Party, and describes himself as a proud Plymothian.
The Heritage Party is a Eurosceptic, right-wing populist, and socially conservative fringe political party founded in October 2020 when then-London Assembly Member David Kurten left the UK Independence Party (UKIP) to form the party.
He said: “From a young age, I have been instilled with strong values, rooted in good Christian principles, such as respecting the law, helping others, and working hard. “I am tired of witnessing our country being dismantled and sold off to the highest bidder. Vote for change and make a difference.”
Alan Spencer - Independent
Alan Spencer is the Mayor of Ivybridge.
Born in London, his first job was on the family pig farm and he went on to be a warehouseman, office manager, computer programmer, food ingredients technical manager and agricultural parts advisor.
He is married to Kirstie and they have three sons.
He is a postman and has previously been a stock-controller, parts advisor, computer programmer and technical advisor.
“Having looked around at the local parties, I realise I could not vote for any of the them. I am standing as an independent, therefore what I say is what I believe. You might not like what I say, but at least you know it is honest,” he said.