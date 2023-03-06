February Half Term brought all the fun of fundraising to Totnes Caring’s Pop-Up Café at St John’s Church, Bridgetown.
Held between 10am and 2pm every third Friday of the month, the cafe was full to the brim with stalls selling cakes and crafts at bargain prices, and even some singing thrown in.
Citizens Advice staff were also on hand to help people with any queries and questions.
The regular event provides the perfect community setting for people of all ages to come together and enjoy good food, conversation and a bit of a sing-along if they fancy it. Everybody is always very welcome.
Totnes Caring Volunteer Susanne Westgate, said: “It was great to see locals and families visiting over half term, along with Totnes Caring clients and volunteers.
“It was my first time at the café, it’s a super venue with lots of space and light.
“Everyone was made to feel welcome, and I enjoyed meeting and making new friends and having the opportunity to chat to Totnes Caring staff and other volunteers too.
“There are refreshments and delicious lunches prepared by Food in Community’s kitchen crew and cakes donated by volunteers. It’s a great way to spend a Friday afternoon.”