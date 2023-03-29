Dartmouth is expecting to welcome 11 cruise ships to the port this summer, kicking off with two arrivals in April.
The first, the beautifully designed ‘L’Austral’ is due to moor up on April 24.
Owned by the French cruise company, Ponant, she boasts a unique style with elegant sleek lines and a refined interior decoration.
She can cater for up to 264 guests, has 132 staterooms and suits, 145 crew members, a spa and two restaurants.
Everything has been designed to create a unique atmosphere onboard, and the chic style and naturally relaxing ambiance of a veritable private yacht.
She is a sister ship to the Dumont D’Urville which visited Dartmouth in 2019, and is one of three Ponant vessels due to visit the resort this season.
Close on her heels comes MS Maud, due in on April 30.
Maud has become a regular favourite in the port over the past couple of years, with her familiar black, white and red livery.
She belongs to the Norwegian company, Hurtigruten, who are best known for their mail delivery voyages along the Norwegian Coast.
MS Maud is named after one of the most famous polar vessels of all time, Roald Amundsen’s ‘Maud’ from 1917, and is equipped with advanced technology that makes her exceptionally well-suited for expedition cruises in Norway and the British Isles.
Dartmouth is due to greet Maud three times this summer.