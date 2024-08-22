The annual Marldon Apple Pie Fair will be held on Jubilee Meadow on Saturday September 7 from midday until 5pm.
The aim is to embrace the joy of a country fair with moths, bees, ponies and owls.
There will be drumming, a shanty band, face painting and as a host of apple-based games for all the kids.
Two local tug of war teams will compete and many families come along to join in the fun dog show.
There are plenty of stalls, sweet and savoury treats and local beers.
If you fancy your chances at winning the apple pie baking competition have a look at the Marldon Apple Pie Facebook page and see how to enter.
You can get yourself some raffle tickets on the day and there are lots of exciting prizes.
Last year’s royalty will be handing over the crown to this year’s Prince.
Logan and his attendants Anita, Elena and Kye, will be opening the fair.