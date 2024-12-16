Despite Storm Darragh causing the cancellation of Kingsbridge Celebrates Christmas 2024, several indoor events still took place across the town.
The Christmas Craft Market in the Market Hall was particularly busy
Kelly Wotton who was with Malcolm Weir on the Kingsbridge Weaving Loft stand said "The town still pulled together to make the most of the weather.
Kate Bosworth, one of the organisers of the Christmas Craft Market in the Market Hall said “We were really disappointed Kingsbridge Celebrates Christmas was cancelled, but as we were inside we decided to carry on as planned and there were lots of visitors; we had a great day!"
The Kingsbridge Craft Market will be on until December 28, excluding Sundays, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. From 10.30am to 4.30pm.