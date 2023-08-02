South Hams charity Prickles in a Pickle have struck a deal with Powderham Castle to help injured hedgehogs to convalesce.
The injured hedgehogs are first rehabilitated at Judy and her husband Alan’s home before moving to a two-acred walled area of the castle which has been named The Secret Garden
Writing on the charities’ Facebook page Judy said: ‘‘Powderham have four hedgehogs that cannot be released into the wild due to being not completely functional in some way.
‘‘Our trustee and volunteer Janice Jeffery set up the link with Maria at the Secret Garden at Powderham as her daughter volunteers at the Secret Garden and they both realised that the garden could offer a haven for these disabled hedgehogs. We will only be releasing a limited amount of hedgehogs there.’’
The charity now want to set up a purpose-built hedgehog hospital and are currently buying some land to site it on.
News of the deal with Powderham Castle sparked a media storm with coverage on The One Show, BBC Breakfast,ITV1, Spotlight, BBC Radio
Devon as well as press coverage. Judy continued: ‘‘We firmly believe that any publicity for hedgehogs is good as it keeps the public aware of their plight and how to help them appropriately.
‘‘Even the footage of me comparing myself to a hedgehog and collapsing in giggles! Sorry about that.
Charities and rescues of all kinds need help and of course we are not the only ones that are raising money for running costs, buildings etc.’’
The media coverage has helped Prickles in a Pickle to secure two grants and over £16,000 in just a couple of weeks.
Judy’s book, ‘A Prickle of Poems’ has gone to print and will be on sale at £9.95 plus postage and packing, a second one that isn’t poetry is on the way soon.
The charity also attends ecents with the Kingsbridge Steam Rally on Saturday (August 12) and Celebrate Start Bay in Slapton on Sunday (August 13).
Judy praised her volunteers; ‘‘We continue to be inundated with hoglets and are so blessed to have Alison and Graeme, Nadine and Jacqui and Clive fostering the small ones. Alison and Graeme also look after the bigger ones, injured ones and triage and overnight for us something Lydia and Paul are also beginning now.’’
If you would like to contact Prickles in a Pickle either to support them financially or to offer your time as a volunteer
call 07891 657104 e-mail [email protected] and the website: pricklesinapickle.co.uk where you will find a link to the fundraiser for the new hospital.