Harberton’s Daynes Farm, a family-run farm shop and café, has opened a new extension in time for the festive season.
Run by farmers Helen and David Camp, the farm café is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike
Children can enjoy a play area and meet the farm animals, which include donkeys, cows, and pigs.
The team also regularly visits Harbertonford Primary School to give pupils a hands-on introduction to farming life.
The new extension, which was completed inside by local tradesman Russ Owen and decorated with a painting by South Hams based artist Els Morris, provides a bright, welcoming area for guests to enjoy. It is due to be clad shortly by skilled carpenter Tom Owen.
The farm shop stocks a variety of local produce.
The farm is closely involved in the local community, fundraising for the school PTFA and sponsoring Kingsbridge RFC. Seasonal events, including a Christmas weekend on December 6 and 7, bring families together to celebrate local food and farming traditions.
Daynes Farm spans 1000 acres and follows organic and regenerative farming practices.
Its livestock, 150 South Devon beef cows, 340 ewes, and 40 goats, graze outdoors and are fed produce grown on the farm. The land is part of a Countryside Stewardship scheme, supporting biodiversity and soil regeneration through hedgerow restoration and other conservation measures.
Each year, the farm opens its gates to the public as part of “Open Farm Sunday,” a national initiative.
Helen and David Camp said:
“Opening this new extension just in time for Christmas allows us to welcome even more families and friends into the heart of the farm café.
“We’re truly grateful to our wonderful local community for their support, which has made this possible, and we can’t wait to share the joy of the farm, good food, and the countryside with everyone who visits.”
