AN incident today, Tuesday, at Dartmoor Prison has been resolved ‘safely’.
Earlier rumours that a prison guard had been taken hostage by a prisoner would not be confirmed or denied by The Ministry of Justice when contacted by the Tavistock Times Gazette.
A Prison Service spokesperson said: ‘Thanks to the efforts of our staff, the incident at HMP Dartmoor has been safely resolved.”
The service added that no prisoners who broke the rules would be punished and that no one was injured in the incident.