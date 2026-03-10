A prolific shoplifter - who stole more than £7,500 worth of goods from shops across South Devon - has admitted 18 theft offences.

Davidde Martin Dale, 47, of Dower Road, Torquay, appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on 5 March after being charged the previous day.

The court heard he stole alcohol and laundry products from stores in Torquay, Paignton, Teignmouth and Totnes between 1 January and 3 March this year.

The total value of the items taken was £7,663.15.

After admitting the offences, Dale was remanded in custody. He is due to be sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court on 2 April.

Sgt Sharon Unsworth, from Torquay neighbourhood police, said Dale had been stealing alcohol to sell on and was not taking items out of necessity.