Peek inside the Georgian rectory that has SEVEN bedrooms and its own swimming pool
This historic house for sale dates back to the 1600s and was once the rectory to the village’s church.
Glebe House, in Cornwood, Ivybridge, was built in 1678 and was used as the home to the church leader until 1913.
The house saw a Georgian front elevation added in the 18th century and was renovated in the 1920s, with the owners commissioning noted gardener Gertrude Jekyll to create a planted border.
Being more than 30-years-old, there are many original features remaining in the home, such as high corniced ceilings and panelling, sash and shuttered windows, fireplaces and exposed stonework.
On the ground floor are a drawing room, a dining room, a sitting room, a kitchen, a study, a second kitchen/breakfast room with a larder and a boot room, a bathroom and a boiler room.
Upstairs, the first floor has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, while on the second floor are two further bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property also comes with two cottages, a barn workshop, a cellar and more than six acres of land, which contain a swimming pool, a greenhouse and a vegetable garden.
The property is being marketed by Strutt & Parker, with a guide price of £1,900,000.
Helen de Burton of Strutt & Parker Exeter said: “Glebe House offers a rare opportunity to buy a home with plenty of history, in a spectacular rural position and with interiors finished to a high standard.
“Previously a rectory, the home underwent extensive renovations in the 1920s, which included a garden transformation by the renowned gardener Gertrude Jekyll, and has been restored throughout by the current owners.”
“It has all those quintessential ‘country house’ must haves: parquet floors, high ceilings, and charming shuttered windows – not to mention an Aga [cooking range] too, of course.
“Glebe House has a real sense of Georgian grandeur and presence in its idyllic setting on the edge of the Dartmoor National Park.
“The house also benefits from having two successful holiday lets on-site – Leveret Cottage and Coney Cottage – which provide an additional income stream for the owners.”
