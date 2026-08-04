Police are appealing for the help of the public to identify this man (Pictured) in relation to an indecent exposure report in Totnes.
At around 11.30am on Saturday, June 27 a man exposed himself in the Vire Island area in front of members of the public.
Various enquiries have been ongoing since the incident was reported and they are now in position to release an image to the public.
It is believed the man pictured may be able to assist with enquiries.
Anybody who can help identify him is asked to call 101 or visit our website quoting 50260165799
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.