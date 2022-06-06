Queen’s Jubilee weekend - ‘Her Majesty would be proud’

From fetes to music, dancing, street parties fireworks and fly-overs - residents in the South Hams pulled out all the stops across this Jubilee bank holiday weekend to celebrate the Queen's 70th year on the throne.

Celebrations across the region kicked off on Thursday and finished Sunday with Street parties and more celebrations galore.

A slow passing weather front on Saturday caused some disruption to events across the County and despite the largely sunny weather in the South Hams on Sunday, organisers at the English Riviera Air Show had to cut short day two of the show due to poor visibility and weather conditions.

Organisers of the Airshow said: "Due to current weather conditions, we are sorry to say that The RAF Red Arrows have regrettably had to cancel their appearance at today's English Riviera Airshow since it is neither safe nor possible for them to fly in the current conditions."