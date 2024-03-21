Phil Hutty, Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for the new constituency of Torridge and Tavistock said, “I know that old granite buildings are particularly susceptible to radon gas and that Dartmoor is a high risk area. I understand that radon can cause lung cancer so it is right and proper that this remedial work is undertaken for the sake of staff and inmates of the prison. I know this will cause capacity issues within the already underfunded and overstretched service but for the welfare of all, this work must be a priority.”