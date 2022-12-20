For longer journeys, last trains will be in the morning and passengers are strongly advised to check their journey details ahead of time. This RMT strike action continues through to 06:00 on 27 December resulting in a later start-up of services. GWR services will start after midday with a significantly reduced, revised timetable in operation. There may also be some short-notice changes or cancellations and passengers should check before they travel, and travel earlier. Varying industrial action across a number of train operators, including strike action and action short of strike (an overtime ban), between 27 Dec and the New Year will also result in further disruption to rail passengers.