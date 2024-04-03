Categories for this year’s eminent awards include the 'Producer Awards' which also includes the ‘Food Product of the Year’, ‘Drink Product of the Year' and 'Best New Product of the Year'. 'Retail Awards' include categories for 'Best Retailer’ and ‘Best Online Retailer’, while the sought-after ‘Hospitality Awards’ cover ‘Chef of the Year’, ‘Best Fine Dining Restaurant’, ‘Best Restaurant’, ‘Best Hotel Restaurant’, ‘Best Pub’, ‘Best Café’ and ‘Best Takeaway or Street Food’, plus ‘Best Training School’ and the hugely popular, ‘Sustainability Pioneer Award’. In addition, every entrant will have the chance to win a silver, gold or platinum award. Platinum awards represent a perfect score of 100 per cent , gold awards recognise scores of 90-99 per cent and silver, 85-89 per cent.