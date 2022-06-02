Readers Pictures on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
By Tom Ladds | Editor |
[email protected]
Thursday 2nd June 2022 3:53 pm
Share
Celebrating the Jubilee (Janet Kidson )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Day one of Celebrations for the Queens Jubilee has begun across the country - Here’s just a sample of some of the sights to see in our towns in the South Hams.
Send us your Jubilee pictures to be featured on the webiste:
Royal Avenue Gardens Jubilee display (Janet Kidson ) (Janet Kidson)
Town Crier Roger Pinder (Mike Jennings ) (Mike Jennings)
Alan Sherratt, Toasting the queen with a cup of coffee (Ginny Ware ) (Ginny Ware )
Distinctly Living Jubilee Display (Janet Kidson ) (Janet Kidson)
Dressed up for the Jubilee (Janet Kidson ) (Janet Kidson)
Cafe Alfresco pulling out all the stops (Janet Kidson ) (Janet Kidson)
Celebrating the Queen’s Jubilee (Janet Kidson ) (Janet Kidson )
The Queen on the Lower Ferry (Ginny Ware ) (Ginny Ware)
The Trading Post Kingsbridge Jubilee display (Tom Ladds ) (Tom Ladds)
Norsworthy Photography - Jubilee window display (Tom Ladds ) (Tom Ladds )
Kinsbridge in Bloom Jubilee display (kingsbridge in Bloom ) (kingsbridge in Bloom)
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |