Rebecca Smith, Member of Parliament for South West Devon, has launched a survey to hear from Ivybridge residents about their concerns surrounding access to banking services following the announcement of the closure of Lloyds Bank in the town.
Since that announcement, LINK, the UK’s largest cash machine network, has carried out an Access to Cash assessment, which found that Ivybridge will still have access to cash even when the branch closes.
Whilst this is a positive outcome, Miss. Smith remains keen to understand residents’ specific concerns about accessing banking and financial services locally once Lloyds has gone.
Rebecca Smith MP said:
“While the Access to Cash assessment has confirmed that cash will still be available in Ivybridge, I know that residents rely on face-to-face banking for a range of other services.
“I want to make sure those concerns are properly understood and addressed.
“That’s why I launched this survey so that local people can share their views, concerns and experiences.”
The short survey remains open for Ivybridge residents who wish to share their thoughts on how the closure of Lloyds might affect them. Paper copies are also available from The Watermark and The Ivybridge Bookshop for those who prefer to complete it offline.
The survey can also be completed online at: https://www.rebecca-smith.org.uk/campaigns/rebecca-launches-survey-hear-ivybridge-residents-about-banking-and-postal-services
Rebecca Smith MP added:
“I’ve already received a number of responses and want to thank everyone who has taken the time to complete the survey so far.
“For anyone who hasn’t yet had the chance, I’d really encourage you to take part. Your feedback will help me, Ivybridge Town Council, and the Ivybridge Chamber of Commerce to better understand local needs and push for the right solutions.”
Miss. Smith will continue working closely with Ivybridge Town Council and the Ivybridge Chamber of Commerce and will share feedback and next steps in due course.
