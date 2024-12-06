Rebecca Smith MP, Member of Parliament for South West Devon, has launched a local business survey aimed at understanding the challenges and priorities of local businesses.
With more than 3,000 in the constituency, small businesses are the lifeblood of our South West Devon’s local economy.
Adding to this, Rebecca commented “I don't want to miss anyone's views. If you're a plumber, high street shop, farmer or any other type of small business I want to hear from you.
lease complete my survey - it won't take more than 10 minutes.” The local MP summed up “Ultimately, I want to know what more I can be doing to represent your needs in Parliament.”
Small Business Saturday was held last weekend- December 7.
The annual event was created to encourage people to ‘shop local’ and support small, independent businesses, particularly during the busy holiday season.
It was also a response to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday marketing campaigns which favour large chain retailers.
Small businesses were hit sideways by the Chancellor’s October Budget, as Rebecca explains:
“I want to hear from local businesses.
“I find the discussions I have with businesses over the counter and on shop floors here in South West Devon really informative in shaping my understanding of our local business environment.
“When I was at Ivybridge's Christmas market many businesses shared their concerns about rises to Employer National Insurance Contributions and the costs of materials, with them all asking what the new government means for them.
“My parents ran a small kitchen and furniture business in Plymouth for many years’
“I know how much small businessmen and women put into their work.
“That’s what I keen to hear from you so I can be your champion in Parliament.”
Increased operational costs threaten the future of many of South West Devon’s 3,000 businesses.
Rebecca said: “Employers’ NIC hike to 15 per cent for salaries exceeding £5,000; a 6.7 per cent increase in the National Living Wage; and a 10 per cent increase in the energy price cap mean that local businesses have borne the brunt of the Chancellor’s public sector spending spree.
“High streets shops are not the ones that will feel the squeeze, with GP surgeries, primary care providers, charities and farms all lined up for tax rises. This, Rebecca warns, will weaken communities, strip back services, limit growth, cut jobs and reduce our tax base. “
To address these issues at a local level, Rebecca has launched a survey inviting businesses across South West Devon to share their concerns and insights in detail.
The feedback will inform her work in Westminster, ensuring that she advocates for policies that reflect the realities faced by local businesses in the constituency.
Small Business Saturday provides a timely backdrop for this initiative, reminding communities of the importance of supporting local enterprises and keeping small business interests on the government’s agenda.
Complete Rebecca’s local business survey here: www.rebecca-smith.org.uk/campaigns/local-business-survey