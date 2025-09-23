South West Devon MP, Rebecca Smith, paid her first ever visit to Dame Hannahs in Ivybridge.
She met with directors James Derrick and Wayne Fulton, and trustee Nigel Godefroy, before being given a tour of the site. She enjoyed meeting and interacting with some of the residents and was shown one of the bungalows where they live.
Trustee Nigel Godefroy expressed his thanks that Rebecca took the time to visit Dame Hannahs: “We were delighted to welcome Rebecca on her first ever visit to Dame Hannahs.
“We really appreciated the opportunity to talk to her about the Trust and to demonstrate some of the amazing work we do here. We introduced her to several of our adults, and she enjoyed interacting and communicating with them. We would like to say a big thank you to Rebecca from everyone at Dame Hannahs for coming to see us.
“It’s so important that the work we do and the challenges the care sector faces are known and talked about. Rebecca will carry those discussions forward through her role as our MP in parliament and across our communities.”
Rebecca Smith MP said: “It was such a joy to visit Dame Hannahs and to meet some of the lovely residents there. The team at Dame Hannahs work really hard to create a safe and caring home for adults who need intense support and it was a privilege to see this for myself. I am looking forward to supporting Dame Hannahs over the coming years as their local Member of Parliament.”
