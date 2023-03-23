If Ofcom identifies any concerns about the BBC’s provision of local content, it will consider whether further requirements need to be added to the Operating Licence. The new Operating Licence, which will come into force on April 1, 2023, also holds the BBC to its commitments on local radio in England relating to news and travel, breaking news and major incidents, and its contribution to local democracy. Ofcom says it will rigorously monitor the impact of all changes to BBC News, local radio in England (including levels of programme-sharing), and local radio in the Nations and step in to impose additional licence conditions if audience needs are not being met.