• If you are moving into a shared house, properties occupied by more than one household, known as a ‘house in multiple occupation’ or a ‘HMO’, must not only have adequate, and well-maintained fire alarms, but extinguishers fire blankets, fire doors, fire escapes, escape routes and smoke or heat alarms. Some HMO may need a license from the council. The landlord should inform you of this and copy of the licence should be displayed in the home.