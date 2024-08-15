McCarthy Stone's Retirement Living Community for the over 60s at Stowford Mill has been granted planning permission by Ivybridge Town Council.
The development will feature 36 new homes, which McCarthy Stone describes as "beautifully appointed retirement apartments" that combine "ergonomic design with energy-efficient features."
The company states, "Future homeowners will benefit from attractive shared spaces, including well-maintained gardens and a stylish communal lounge, where regular social activities will take place, and new friendships can flourish."
Natalie Ebsworth, Director at Millington Tunnicliff Estate Agents in Ivybridge, comments: “It’s fantastic to see further investment in retirement housing in Ivybridge. With 13 years’ experience in the South Hams property market, I have no doubt that a new retirement community will fare well with locals, especially those looking to downsize and unlock more flexibility. I’m looking forward to seeing the development take shape and the beginning of what I imagine will be a thriving community.”
Verity McKay, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, said: “We are thrilled to announce that planning permission has been granted for a new integrated and inclusive retirement community here in Ivybridge. Demand for quality retirement living options in Ivybridge is high, and we've already received a very positive reaction from the local community since it was announced we would be building in the town. We’re looking forward to sharing more details of the development as it progresses.”
Construction work is due to begin in the summer of 2025.