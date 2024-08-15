Verity McKay, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, said: “We are thrilled to announce that planning permission has been granted for a new integrated and inclusive retirement community here in Ivybridge. Demand for quality retirement living options in Ivybridge is high, and we've already received a very positive reaction from the local community since it was announced we would be building in the town. We’re looking forward to sharing more details of the development as it progresses.”