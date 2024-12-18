University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust has launched a groundbreaking CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell) therapy service, bringing life-saving cancer treatment closer to patients in the Southwest.
This marks a major step forward in regional cancer care, offering new hope for those with blood cancers such as large B-cell lymphoma, who previously had to travel long distances for treatment.
“By establishing this service, we’re overcoming significant geographic barriers for patients,” said Consultant Haematologist Dr David Burns. “Previously, patients from areas like West Cornwall sometimes opted out of CAR-T therapy because travelling to Bristol, the only centre in the South West offering the treatment, was too daunting. Now, we’re reducing stress and geographic inequalities by providing this groundbreaking treatment closer to home.”
CAR-T therapy reprogrammes a patient’s immune cells to target and destroy cancer. While the service initially focuses on blood cancers, future applications could include solid cancers and autoimmune diseases. “This is just the beginning,” Dr Burns said. “CAR-T therapy has the potential to transform treatment for a range of diseases.”
The new service also strengthens Plymouth’s reputation as a centre of excellence. “We already perform around 96 stem cell transplants annually, and adding CAR-T therapy expands our capacity,” said Rob Wosley, Quality Manager, of South West Peninsula Transplant Service. “This boosts our ability to attract talented clinicians, secure funding, and remain at the forefront of innovation.”
Referrals are already coming in from across the region, with numbers expected to grow. The Trust plans to expand its facilities to accommodate future demand and clinical trials, further cementing its status as a leader in cancer care.
“Our outcomes for existing treatments already compare favourably with some of the largest centres, including those in London,” said Wosley. “The launch of CAR-T therapy is another step in our mission to provide world-class care right here in Devon.”
Patients will benefit from closer access to advanced treatments, giving them access to the latest developments in CAR-T therapy.