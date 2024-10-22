RNLI lifeguards in the south west will patrol selected beaches for the half term from Saturday October 26, with the lifeguard season coming to an end on Sunday November 3.
The clocks go back on Saturday October 26 and RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling during daylight hours of 10am until 5pm.
The only beach actually in the South Hams to be patrolled is Bantham.
RNLI Regional Lifeguard Lead for the South West, Henry Saddler-Irvine said:
“Half-term will likely see more people heading to the coast and so we’d like to remind people that if you are wishing to visit a beach, choose a lifeguarded beach, of which there are several to choose from around the Cornwall and Devon coast.
“If you’re swimming and bodyboarding do so between the red and yellow flags, and if you’re unsure about anything to ask an RNLI lifeguard.
“We’d also like to remind people that conditions are a lot more challenging at this time of year with bigger swells due to autumn storms.”
There will be spring tides towards the end of the half term week, which means faster moving currents, and an increased risk of tidal cut offs.
If you do find yourself in trouble in the water, remember the RNLI’s advice to not panic and float to live - lie flat on your back with your arms outstretched, ears submerged and allow your body to adapt to the water.
The RNLI charity saves lives at sea. Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts.