THE RNLI have released a picture of the bike stolen from the Teignmouth team in the hope it can help solve the crime.
Teignmouth and Dawlish Police are investigating the theft of this important part of the RNLI’s lifesaving equipment and have appealed for information on the theft overnight on Wednesday. They have described the theft as despicable.
An RNLI spokesperson said: ‘Overnight on 9th and 10th August, the RNLI lifeguard storage garage on The Den in Teignmouth, Devon was broken into.
‘A red Honda all-terrain vehicle (quad bike) was stolen, registration WA18 CHL.
‘This vital equipment is used to move the rescue watercraft (RWC) on Teignmouth beach. ‘An alternative vehicle is being sourced and the RWC will be back on service as soon as possible.’
Henry Irvine, Regional Lifeguard Lead for the south west said: ‘We were so saddened to find this morning that entry has been forced into our garage and essential lifesaving equipment stolen.
‘This equipment is paid for by our generous donors and is vital for allowing us to launch an RWC for urgent rescues to help people in difficulty in the water off Teignmouth beach.
‘We urge anyone with information to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.’
Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 quoting crime reference number 50230219029.