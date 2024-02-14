Forthcoming drainage work on the A379 between the Embankment Road in Kingsbridge and West Charleton means that there will be temporary traffic lights and convoy working between Monday February 26 and Friday March 1.During the drainage works there will be gully improvement and new pipework. There will aso be speed restrictions in force.
Roadworks on the way
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
@laughingradiodj[email protected]
Sunday 18th February 2024 5:00 pm
Kingsbridge Estuary (Richard Harding)
